Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020 20:44 Hits: 7

President Trump's signature proposal to send $1,200 direct payments to the public received pointed pushback from senior Senate Republicans at a meeting Thursday where GOP negotiators unveiled their version of a $1 trillio...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/488516-senior-gop-senators-object-to-direct-payments-at-caucus-meeting