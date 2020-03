Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020 17:12 Hits: 6

Senate Republicans are finalizing their proposal for the third tranche of coronavirus aid, which is expected to be unveiled Thursday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), speaking from the Senate floor, outlined what will be incl...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/488466-mcconnell-details-senate-gop-proposal-for-third-coronavirus-bill