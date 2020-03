Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020 00:04 Hits: 3

Texas Sen. John Cornyn was criticized Wednesday for his comments about coronavirus after saying the pandemic came from China because people “eat bats and snake and dogs,” media outlets reported. … Click to Continue »

Read more https://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/coronavirus/article241320696.html#storylink=rss