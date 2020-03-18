The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Coronavirus Special Report: Evening update, 3/18

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 2

The president called himself a wartime president, and the Senate passed a second stimulus bill. It now turns to a $1 trillion economic stimulus plan put forward by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. We’ll break down what’s in the new plan, and what the government is and isn’t doing to help hospitals and first responders.

Show Notes:

The post Coronavirus Special Report: Evening update, 3/18 appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-on-congress/coronavirus-special-report-evening-update-3-18/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version