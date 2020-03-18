Coronavirus Special Report: Evening update, 3/18

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020

The president called himself a wartime president, and the Senate passed a second stimulus bill. It now turns to a $1 trillion economic stimulus plan put forward by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. We’ll break down what’s in the new plan, and what the government is and isn’t doing to help hospitals and first responders.

