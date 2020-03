Articles

Florida Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R) announced Wednesday he tested positive for COVID-19 after developing symptoms Saturday.He is the first member of Congress to test positive for the novel coronavirus. Shortly after his announcement another House...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/488354-florida-congressman-tests-positive-for-covid-19