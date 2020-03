Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020 01:51 Hits: 8

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) said Wednesday evening that he will self-quarantine for the next two weeks after Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) tested positive for the coronavirus, citing a meeting between the two congressmen last week.“I...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/488369-scalise-to-self-quarantine-in-response-to-diaz-balart-test