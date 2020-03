Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 21:26 Hits: 10

Senate GOP negotiators are eyeing income thresholds of $75,000 for individuals and $150,000 for couples for the direct payments President Trump has proposed to ease the economic impact of the coronavirus.Republican...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/488332-senate-republicans-eye-75k-income-threshold-for-coronavirus-checks