Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 18:59 Hits: 0

Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday called reports of a White House official referring to COVID-19 as the "kung flu" virus "highly offensive" after a journalist pressed her repeatedly about the matter.While speaking to r...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/488276-kellyanne-conway-says-its-highly-offensive-to-refer-to-coronavirus-as