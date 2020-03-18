Airline bailout faces a giant hurdle: Limits on exec bonuses and stock buybacks

Articles

Senate Democrats and unions appear to be hardening their desire to attach strings to airline aid for coronavirus relief, and Wednesday slammed the White House’s $50 billion proposal for airlines, calling for stricter limits on executive bonuses, stock buybacks and even carbon emissions.

The White House package would allow $50 billion in secured loans for the airline industry with limits on increases in executive compensation until they are repaid, according to a memo by the Treasury Department. But the head of one of the biggest U.S. unions for flight attendants scoffed in response.

"Is this a joke?" tweeted Sara Nelson, the head of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA in response to the White House plan. "No more buybacks. No more bonuses. We need to make sure money goes to workers — period."

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said he wouldn’t support $50 billion in loans to airlines unless more conditions are attached. Along with “really severe limits on executive compensation,” Blumenthal said there should be “conditions that protect workers.” He said pilots and flight attendants should have “better working conditions” and higher pay and that airlines must “commit to do better” in terms of charges, fees, baggage handling and seat size.

Earlier Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also targeted airline stock buybacks in comments on the Senate floor. The practice has attracted criticism from progressive Democrats like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after the airline industry requested a nearly $60 billion bailout from Congress this week, including $29 billion in grants and another $29 billion in loans or loan guarantees.

“One of the reasons, let’s not forget, that many airlines are so short of cash right now is they spent billions on stock buybacks — money they had to send out when they should have been saving it for a rainy day, for their workers and customers,” Schumer said on the Senate floor Wednesday. “That issue should be addressed.”

Later, Sen. Jack Reed, a Democrat on the Appropriations Committee, told POLITICO that demands could also include limits on executive pay and provisions that would see taxpayers take on stock in airlines, similar to how the government bailed out banks during the 2008 financial crisis.

"If we do anything like that, it would have to be done on a business-like basis, which would be demanding preferred shares in the company, so when they recover, taxpayers will get the benefit of the investment," Reed (D-R.I.) said. "We have restrictions on share buybacks, on dividends, on executive pay, we make sure their workforce is treated fairly, that they're not the victims of this after use of our resources — similar to some of the things we did with the banks

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) said she wanted to ensure that airplane mechanics aren't put out of work, saying "the last time this happened, we wiped out the heavy repair industry and all those jobs went to Mexico and Brazil."

"The last time we helped out the airlines we didn’t actually put any guardrails around some of this money, whether it’s task credits for repair work — so the maintenance companies actually went out of business," she added. "The airlines came back but all of those maintenance jobs went overseas and we need to make sure that we keep those jobs here. So the MROs, the maintenance repair operators, they need to be protected as well."

Some Senate Republicans have cringed at the idea of “bailing out” industry, but on Wednesday, a key Republican appeared open to the idea of providing loans.

Senate Appropriations Chairman Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) said he “would have some real concerns” about a “bailout” for the airline industry, but loans are “different.”

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), who leads the Senate’s transportation spending panel, said she has spoken with some airlines and she has “no doubt that this is a financial crisis for them.”

“And I think, given their importance to our economy, and to our eventual recovery, that we are going to have to provide some sort of assistance — whether it should be in the form of loans, secured loans, I’m not sure yet,” Collins said.

Separately, a group of eight Democratic senators led by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, wrote to congressional leadership today asking them to include provisions pushing the airline sector to cut carbon emissions in any aid package. The sector produces about 2.5 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions today.

“Given the poor records of some companies in these industries, we believe that any such financial assistance should be paired with requirements that companies act in a more responsible fashion,” read the letter, also signed by Sens. Martin Heinrich (N.M.), Jeff Merkley (Ore.), Cory Booker (N.J.), Ed Markey (Mass.), Richard Blumenthal (Ct.), Tina Smith (Minn.) and Debbie Stabenow (Mich.).

The Senate has said it will vote on a second round of coronavirus aid today already approved by the House, but a larger aid package for companies and workers continues to be negotiated.

