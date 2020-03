Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 21:13 Hits: 5

Top Republicans in the House are opposed to the idea of allowing members to vote remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.In a call Tuesday with House GOP leaders and ranking members on committees, Republicans cited security concerns...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/488327-house-republicans-oppose-remote-voting-during-crisis