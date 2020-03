Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 16:27 Hits: 5

President Donald Trump says he plans to invoke the Defense Production Act to help combat the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. But what’s that? The act is “the primary … Click to Continue »

Read more https://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/coronavirus/article241302711.html#storylink=rss