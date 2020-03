Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 15:38 Hits: 4

The White House submitted an emergency funding request to Congress late Tuesday for an added $45.8 billion, with $8.3 billion in it for the Defense Department ― all to address the coronavirus...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/hSE-ntJJ9tQ/