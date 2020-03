Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 16:19 Hits: 5

President Trump announced Wednesday he will invoke the Defense Production Act, which would allow the administration to force American industry to ramp up production of medical supplies that are in short supply in the figh...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/488226-trump-invokes-defense-production-act-as-coronavirus-response