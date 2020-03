Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 10:00 Hits: 3

Senate Republicans are divided over how to structure a massive stimulus package that could wind up costing nearly $1 trillion, likely slowing down how long it will take to get the relief bill to President Trump's desk....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/488140-gop-divided-on-next-steps-for-massive-stimulus-package