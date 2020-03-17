Democrats look to stave off 'blank check' for airlines

Articles

Democrats are pushing to place conditions on a $50 billion airline bailout the White House presented to Congress Tuesday, hoping to leverage protections for frontline employees such as flight attendants, gate agents and more — not just CEOs.

The Trump administration is planning to move forward with an airline bailout as part of a massive economic stimulus package that Congress will start weighing this week. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was on Capitol Hill Tuesday at Senate Republicans’ weekly lunch to discuss specifics.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.) spoke to Mnuchin this morning and told him that “protecting workers’ paychecks and benefits was their top priority,” according to Drew Hammill, a spokesperson for Pelosi. The two are set to speak to airline CEOs later Tuesday.

Democrats in the Senate are proposing their own $750 billion package, which prioritizes workers and contains nary a mention of the airline industry.

"If we are going to follow up the House bill with another major economic stimulus package, which we must, our major focus cannot be based on bailing out airlines, cruises and other industries," Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor Tuesday morning.

Democrats in both chambers have also already begun to broadcast that they will look to emphasize their own priorities, such as combating climate change, in any money for airlines.

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) was the first to come out and say that any financial assistance for airlines should have “major strings attached.”

He called for new rules to prevent consumer abuses, labor protections for pilots, flight attendants and airline workers, special consideration for smaller regional carriers and strategies and targets aimed at reducing airlines’ carbon footprint.

“As our next coronavirus stimulus package is developed, I will demand these conditions be met before supporting any airline bailout,” Markey said.

He and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) are working on language that would address airline fees, seat sizes and safety issues, Blumenthal said.

“There should be no blank check,” Blumenthal told POLITICO. “There are simple, common-sense safety and consumer protection steps that we can take.”

Off the Hill, Democrats are arguing that airlines shouldn't be given blanket rescue funding after deciding in recent years to spend billions on stock buybacks and neglecting to build up rainy day funds.

Rohit Chopra, a Democratic commissioner on the Federal Trade Commission, said that airlines shouldn’t get a bailout with “no strings attached,” calling for helping workers first, stopping buybacks and bonuses and restoring passenger protections.

Labor groups have similarly pressed for a package that benefits airline workers, rather than shareholders.

Sara Nelson, who leads the flight attendants union Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, said that airline workers should be given direct payroll subsidies.

“Money should come with significant conditions to help workers and keep planes flying, not enrich shareholders or pad executive bonuses,” Nelson said.

She also called on Congress to set up a temporary oversight body to ensure that airlines don’t take advantage of workers.

Some Democrats also see the economic package as an opportunity to lower emissions in the carbon-intensive sector.

“Carbon offsets should be a condition for any such bailouts,” said Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) on Twitter. “Airlines that want public support should live public values.”

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2020/03/17/democrats-senate-blank-check-airlines-134314