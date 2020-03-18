Cory Gardner self-quarantines after coronavirus exposure

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 00:45 Hits: 1

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) became the latest senator to self-quarantine, hours after attending the Senate Republican caucus lunch.

Gardner learned late Tuesday afternoon from the Tri-County Health Department that he’d met with a constituent last week in his Washington office who later tested positive for coronavirus.

“While I am not showing any symptoms at this time, I have made the decision to self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution with an effective date of March 11th at the recommendation of the Tri-County Health Department,” Gardner said in a statement.

Gardner will self-quarantine in Washington and will continue to follow the advice of his physician, according to his spokesperson. His exposure to the virus highlights the vulnerability members of Congress in particular have. Sens. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas) have all made the decision to self-isolate after also encountering individuals who tested positive for COVID-19.

So far, no members of Congress have tested positive. However, one staffer working for Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) and another working for Rep. David Schweikert (R-Ariz.) in their D.C. offices have been infected.



Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2020/03/17/cory-garnder-coronavirus-quarantine-134872