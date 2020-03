Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday said House Democrats demand that any subsequent legislation to help mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic include an expansion of emergency paid leave.The Senate is currently...

