Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 17:14 Hits: 0

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo and his older brother New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) took turns roasting each other at the end of a television interview on Monday night, culminating in the host telling the mayor to "cal...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/488025-cuomo-brothers-rib-each-other-during-cnn-interview-theres-always-a-time-to