Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 17:51 Hits: 0

Amazon is suspending shipments of nonessential items to its warehouses in the United States and United Kingdom following shortages triggered by the coronavirus outbreak."We are seeing increased online shopping and...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/technology/488037-amazon-suspending-shipments-of-non-essential-items-to-warehouses