Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 22:04 Hits: 6

President Trump and lawmakers are embracing the idea of cutting checks to millions of Americans as they scramble to revive the economy.Lawmakers are floating myriad potential proposals as the growing spread of the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/488117-cash-assistance-for-americans-gains-steam-as-coronavirus-roils-economy