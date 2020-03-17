VA readies $16.6 billion request for virus-related influx

Articles

The Department of Veterans Affairs plans to ask Congress for an additional $16.6 billion as the department prepares for a potential wave of veterans afflicted with COVID-19.

Multiple congressional aides confirmed the plans as the Trump administration readies a third emergency request expected to top $850 billion in response’ to the coronavirus outbreak. The Senate is considering a second House-passed aid package for affected businesses and employees Tuesday, following an $8.3 billion law that Congress cleared earlier this month related to vaccine research and medical supplies.

The department is also contemplating a separate ask related to IT, an aide said.

The VA request would be in the administration’s proposal for the third aid package, according to sources, which Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is expected to present to senators Tuesday. The money would be used for medical care and infrastructure changes in anticipation of a potential 20 percent increase in patient volume related to the coronavirus.

VA spokeswoman Christina Mandreucci declined to confirm details of the funding request.

“VA is planning for all contingencies but has not finalized any plans or made any requests,” she told CQ Roll Call.

The VA serves around 9 million veterans at its 1,255 facilities across the country, including 170 medical centers. As the nation’s largest integrated health system, it also serves as a back-up for private-sector hospitals in times of crisis, which is known as the department’s fourth mission.”

But an aide said the funding request would only be related to the “first mission” of care for veterans.

The Trump administration previously requested $105 billion in discretionary funding for the agency in its fiscal 2021 budget.

The department is reporting five confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, with another 25 veterans testing positive but awaiting confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One veteran in Portland, Ore., has died.

Agency guidance sent to the Hill earlier this week outlined the process for state and local authorities to request emergency resources from the VA. Local requests would be routed through regional emergency contacts at the Department of Health and Human Services, which would then be transferred to the HHS Secretary’s Operations Center. HHS would then designate requests to various agencies, including the VA.

