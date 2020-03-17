Maryland postpones April primary, but not 7th District special election

Articles

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that the state’s April 28 presidential and congressional primaries will be postponed until June 2 amid the coronavirus pandemic. But the special election to replace late Democratic Rep. Elijah E. Cummings will still move forward on April 28.

Hogan spokesman Mike Ricci tweeted that the special election in the 7th District will be “primarily by mail” and that the state was moving forward with the election “to ensure the state has full representation in Congress as soon as possible.”

The special election features former Democratic Rep. Kweisi Mfume and Republican candidate Kimberly Klacik. Mfume is expected to be in a strong position in the Baltimore-based district that Hillary Clinton won by 53 points in 2016. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the race Solidly Democratic.

Late Monday, Ohio officials postponed primaries set to be held today, but voting is going ahead in Arizona, Florida and Illinois.

