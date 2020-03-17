Trump wants checks sent directly to Americans as part of coronavirus response

Articles

President Donald Trump announced plans for a massive stimulus package that would involve direct cash payments to American workers, dropping the administration’s previously-floated payroll tax cut that Democrats derided as ineffective and skewed to richer households.

“Payroll tax cut is one way but it does come over a period of months, many months,” Trump said. “We want to do something much faster.”

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, joining Trump in the White House briefing room, called the proposal “business interruption payments.”

“Although the president likes the idea of the payroll tax holiday, I will tell you what we’ve heard from many people …the payroll tax holiday would get people money over the next six-eight months. We’re looking at sending checks to Americans immediately.” He said the checks could be distributed within two weeks.

“Americans need cash now, and the president wants to get cash now,” Mnuchin said. “And I mean now. In the next two weeks.”

Mnuchin said he would be presenting details to the Senate Republican Conference at Tuesday’s policy lunch. He also said he has spoken Tuesday with Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

“We look forward to having bipartisan support. We’re now working with the Senate to pass this legislation very quickly,” Mnuchin said.

He confirmed the package would also include assistance to key industries.

“These will be payments to small businesses,” Mnuchin said. “We’ve talked about loan guarantees to critical industries like airlines and hotels, and we’ve also talked about a stimulus package to the American worker.”

Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn said Tuesday before the lunch that he would consider supporting direct cash payments to Americans.

“There were mixed feelings about the payroll tax holiday because obviously that funds Social Security and when you quit the holiday it just looks like you’ve raised taxes on everybody,” Cornyn said, adding that he wants to hear details before making a final decision.

“I’d want to make sure we’re not throwing a lot money at people who don’t need the money and focusing on wage workers and people who work for tips, who through no fault of their own don’t have a job anymore,” Cornyn said.

Trump said rather than continuing to chip away at economic aid in smaller packages, he and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., agree there should be one huge bill that passes immediately. “We want to go big, go solid. The country is very strong,” Trump said. “With this invisible enemy, we don’t want airlines going out of business. We don’t want people losing their jobs or not having money to live when they were doing very well just four weeks ago. So, we’re going big, and that’s the way it’ll be.”

