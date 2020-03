Articles

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday said that individuals will be able to defer up to $1 million in tax payments to the IRS for 90 days in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/488013-mnuchin-individuals-will-be-able-to-defer-up-to-1-million-in-tax-payments-due