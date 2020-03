Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 23:49 Hits: 4

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) says he will no longer try to block House passage of an emergency coronavirus package, setting the stage for the lower chamber to send the bill to the Senate later Monday night.Gohmert, a conservative firebrand, had...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/487927-gohmert-citing-changes-wont-block-coronavirus-bill