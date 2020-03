Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 00:25 Hits: 3

The House on Monday evening passed for the second time legislation to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus after technical corrections were made to the measure.The bill initially passed in a 363-40 vote in the early hours of Saturday...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/487934-house-passes-corrected-coronavirus-bill