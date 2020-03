Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020

A Connecticut man has been arrested and charged with threatening to kill Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), chair of the House Intelligence Committee.CNN reported Monday that 62-year-old Robert Michael Phelps was charged with making a threat against...

