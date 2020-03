Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 20:30 Hits: 0

Florida election officials said Monday afternoon that the state’s presidential primary on Tuesday will continue despite tightening recommendations from the federal government to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus … Click to Continue »

Read more https://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/election/article241228616.html#storylink=rss