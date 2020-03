Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 20:35 Hits: 0

VA is monitoring 30 patients with confirmed cases or who are presumed to have a positive test for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/IEg0B4KcFYI/