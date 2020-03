Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 16 March 2020

President Trump on Monday urged Americans to avoid traveling and gathering in public spaces in an effort to blunt the spread of the coronavirus, saying the outbreak could last into July or August....

