Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 02:46 Hits: 0

Bernie Sanders refused to back down from his comments praising Fidel Castro’s literacy programs during the last presidential debate two days before Florida’s Democratic Primary. Sanders was asked Sunday night … Click to Continue »

Read more https://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/election/article241212981.html#storylink=rss