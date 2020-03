Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 16:00 Hits: 15

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Monday proposed giving $1,000 to every American adult as lawmakers scramble to try to bolster the U.S. economy amid growing concerns over the coronavirus.Romney outlined a handful of pr...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/487794-romney-proposes-sending-1000-to-every-american-adult-amid-coronavirus