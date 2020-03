Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 15 March 2020 22:34 Hits: 0

More than 2,000 labs will be online by Monday, March 16, according to Vice President Pence. The Vice President said the labs will provide high-speed coronavirus testing. … Click to Continue »

Read more https://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/coronavirus/article241216476.html#storylink=rss