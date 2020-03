Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 15 March 2020 18:44 Hits: 0

Rep. Devin Nunes on Sunday urged people go out to local pubs in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, a recommendation that runs contrary to advice a federal health official … Click to Continue »

Read more https://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/nation-world/national/regional/the-west/article241210726.html#storylink=rss