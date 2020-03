Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 15 March 2020 17:29 Hits: 0

Some transgender people who hoped to enlist have moved on to other pursuits, but Nic Talbott refuses to give up on a career aspiration that dates to his childhood.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/07xS4Gc5fI8/