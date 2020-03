Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 15 March 2020 18:53 Hits: 0

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser on Sunday announced a series of new restrictions on bars and restaurants amid the spread of coronavirus, as well as the suspension of all nightclub operations.Bowser tweeted th...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/487669-washington-dc-imposes-new-restrictions-on-bars-restaurants-to-combat