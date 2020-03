Articles

A staff member in Rep. David Schweikert's (R-Ariz.) D.C. office has tested positive for COVID-19, the congressman said Sunday. The staff member is resting "comfortably at home and following guidance from local health officials," Schweikert said...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/487691-another-capitol-hill-staffer-tests-positive-for-coronavirus