Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 15 March 2020 14:59 Hits: 9

Illinois Gov. J.B Pritzker (D) said Sunday the state is "looking hard" at the possibility of closing bars and restaurants, suggesting a lockdown may be the next step the state takes as it grapples with the coronavirus out...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/487638-illinois-gov-looking-hard-at-closing-bars-restaurants-we-need-to-go-on