Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 15 March 2020 16:23 Hits: 7

Former Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes fired back after President Trump sought to blame his predecessor for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) ...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/487646-ex-obama-official-fires-back-at-trump-obama-left-him-a-global-health