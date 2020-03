Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 13 March 2020 17:31 Hits: 0

President Donald Trump declared a national emergency as the United States fights the spread of coronavirus. Trump invoked the Stafford Act, a declaration that gives FEMA authority to respond to … Click to Continue »

Read more https://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/nation-world/national/article241166076.html#storylink=rss