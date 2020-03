Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 13 March 2020 17:40 Hits: 0

A political action committee bankrolled by the California billionaire Peter Thiel has launched an ad attacking Kansas Republican Rep. Roger Marshall, the principal opponent of Kris Kobach in the GOP … Click to Continue »

Read more https://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/election/article241167256.html#storylink=rss