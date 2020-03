Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 13 March 2020 16:13 Hits: 0

The U.S. launched airstrikes in Iraq Thursday, American officials said, targeting the Iranian-backed Shia militia members believed responsible for the rocket attack that killed and wounded American...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/4saxI6rJKyg/