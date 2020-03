Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 14 March 2020 15:22 Hits: 11

Fox Business announced this week that the show hosted by Trish Regan will be on "hiatus" following controversial remarks she made about the coronavirus.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/487577-fox-business-says-host-trisha-regan-on-hiatus-amid-controversial-coronavirus