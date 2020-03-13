The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Introducing Coronavirus Special Report: Evening update, 3/13

Today we’re launching a special report with the latest policy news on coronavirus. This episode delves into the stimulus package headed for the Senate next week, the president’s declaration of a national emergency and more news from Capitol Hill. We’ll be back with more reports on Monday — stay tuned.

Show Notes:

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-on-congress/introducing-coronavirus-special-report-evening-update-3-13/

