Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 13 March 2020 10:00 Hits: 0

Multiple Republican lawmakers are throwing their hats in ring for the top GOP spot on the House Oversight and Reform Committee, a powerful position that will soon be vacant with the departure of Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.).Top contenders to succeed...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/487367-top-gop-post-on-oversight-draws-stiff-competition