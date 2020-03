Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 13 March 2020 20:07 Hits: 0

Statistical models meant to project the potential reach of the coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease suggest more than a million Americans could die if the nation does not take swift action to stop its spread as quickly as...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/487489-worst-case-coronavirus-models-show-massive-us-toll