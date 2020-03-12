The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Don’t post ‘biohazard’ signs on your coworker’s desk, AOC requests

The Architect of the Capitol sent out a memo Thursday with stuff we’ve heard all week: wash your hands, wipe down your workspace, and practice “social distancing.”

But the notice to the “congressional community” also asks members (of said community) to refrain “from jokes.”

[Coronavirus upends This Town’s spring rituals as cancellations mount]

“We ask that you consider all of those who are working hard to clean and disinfect such a large and open campus,” says the letter, signed by J. Brett Blanton.

“We respectfully request refraining from posting joking signs (such as biohazard) on cubicles of colleagues,” the letter concludes.

The notice follows the announcement that a D.C.-based staffer tested positive for COVID-19 — the first known case on Capitol Hill — and the closing of several congressional offices out of an “abundance of caution.”

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2020/03/12/dont-post-biohazard-signs-on-your-coworkers-desk-aoc-requests/

