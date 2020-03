Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 14:29 Hits: 0

The House and Senate will begin placing new, temporary restrictions on who can access the Capitol and congressional office buildings as lawmakers ramp up efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Paul Irving, the House...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/487207-capitol-placing-new-restrictions-on-visitors-amid-growing-coronavirus-concerns