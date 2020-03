Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 13 March 2020 02:09 Hits: 10

Freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Thursday attributed some of Sen. Bernie Sanders's (I-Vt.) struggles in Michigan's Democratic primary election on Tuesday to "rampant voter suppression.""Well, I th...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/487383-ocasio-cortez-rampant-voter-suppression-contributed-to-sanderss-loss-in