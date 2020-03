Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 15:54 Hits: 3

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) announced Wednesday night that she got remarried.Omar made the announcement on Instagram with a photo of her and her husband smiling and showing their wedding rings.“Got married! From partners in politics to life...

